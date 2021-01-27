A trader at the Kuwait Stock Exchange. Banks led in Kuwait as well with heavyweight National Bank of Kuwait and Ahli United Bank rose 0.8 and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Gulf stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday after robust earnings from a couple of key regional lenders uplifted investor sentiment, outperforming the global markets that slipped amid uncertainty over the timing of world economic recovery.

The rally comes after the Gulf markets edged back in the last session as investors waited for the UAE's key lenders to release their full-year results, handing them a clearer picture of what might come from other companies.

Abu Dhabi's main index rose to 0.6 per cent after slipping as much on Tuesday. The country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank gained 1.4 per cent after its fourth-quarter net profit rose 5 per cent as impairments in the final three months of the year dropped sharply on the back of economic recovery. Its full-year net profit also beat expectations, though shrank by 16 per cent under pressure from higher impairment charges during the year as Coronavirus rattled the economy in 2020. It retained the dividend to shareholders at 74 fils per share, the same as in the year before.

The lender helped improve wider mood as other stocks also climbed. Aldar Properties ticked 1.4 per cent higher, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank traded up 0.6 per cent.

Dubai Financial Market edged up 0.2 per cent after dipping 0.9 per cent in the last session. Dubai's largest bank Emirates NBD added 0.9 per cent after its latest earnings also beat market expectations even though its full-year net profit more than halved as provisions for bad loans rose in the challenging fiscal year. The bank announced 40 fils per share dividend without cutting back on that paid out for 2019.

Banks led in Kuwait as well with heavyweight National Bank of Kuwait and Ahli United Bank rose 0.8 and 0.9 per cent, respectively. But Boubyan Bank slipped 0.7 per cent after its fourth-quarter profit contracted more than 35 per cent. The premier index traded 0.3 per cent higher.

Oman's 30-stock index eased 0.3 per cent on its fourth day of straight losses as its banks moved in opposite directions. National Bank of Oman plunged 9.6 per cent after its Board of Directors decided not to propose any dividend for 2020, while Bank Muscat pointed higher by 1.5 per cent on proposed dividend of 35 per cent of its capital.