GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Bolt, Network International to power faster, safer ride payments in UAE

Partnership boosts payment speed and security for Bolt riders and drivers across the UAE

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Bolt, Network International to power faster, safer ride payments in UAE
Supplied

Dubai: Bolt, the global ride-hailing platform, has partnered with Network International, a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, to enhance the digital payment experience for users across the UAE.

Under the agreement, Network becomes Bolt’s official digital payments partner, processing all transactions made through the Bolt app with greater speed, reliability, and security.

Frictionless payments

The partnership integrates Network’s advanced payment infrastructure into Bolt’s platform, ensuring seamless in-app transactions and faster settlements for drivers. All payments are safeguarded by industry-leading security protocols and compliance standards.

Bolt riders can now enjoy smoother, more reliable payment experiences, while drivers benefit from quicker, more consistent payouts.

UAE’s digital mobility

Ammar Rashid Albreiki, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Taxi Company, said the collaboration enhances Bolt’s ability to deliver “safe, convenient, and frictionless” digital experiences for UAE users.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services, MENA at Network International, added that the partnership “combines advanced payment infrastructure with Bolt’s innovative platform to make every ride faster, safer, and more rewarding.”

Expanding payments

Dubai Taxi Company vehicles equipped with Network International POS terminals already accept multiple payment methods — including cards, mobile wallets, and contactless options — allowing riders to pay both in-app and in-vehicle with ease.

The partnership reflects Bolt’s commitment to customer-focused innovation and highlights Network International’s role in driving the region’s digital payments transformation.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai taxis

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Container vessel at Jebel Ali terminal

DP World opens Jebel Ali–Berbera route

1h ago2m read
Etihad lands in Ethiopia with new daily flights

Etihad lands in Ethiopia with new daily flights

2m read
The coming together of the UAE payment processors Network and Magnati is a major milestone.

Network International, Magnati officially merge

2m read
This comes just months after PayPal opened its first regional hub in Dubai.

PayPal commits $100 million to Mid-East growth

2m read