Bolt, Network International to power faster, safer ride payments in UAE

Partnership boosts payment speed and security for Bolt riders and drivers across the UAE
Dubai: Bolt, the global ride-hailing platform, has partnered with Network International, a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, to enhance the digital payment experience for users across the UAE.
Under the agreement, Network becomes Bolt’s official digital payments partner, processing all transactions made through the Bolt app with greater speed, reliability, and security.
The partnership integrates Network’s advanced payment infrastructure into Bolt’s platform, ensuring seamless in-app transactions and faster settlements for drivers. All payments are safeguarded by industry-leading security protocols and compliance standards.
Bolt riders can now enjoy smoother, more reliable payment experiences, while drivers benefit from quicker, more consistent payouts.
Ammar Rashid Albreiki, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Taxi Company, said the collaboration enhances Bolt’s ability to deliver “safe, convenient, and frictionless” digital experiences for UAE users.
Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services, MENA at Network International, added that the partnership “combines advanced payment infrastructure with Bolt’s innovative platform to make every ride faster, safer, and more rewarding.”
Dubai Taxi Company vehicles equipped with Network International POS terminals already accept multiple payment methods — including cards, mobile wallets, and contactless options — allowing riders to pay both in-app and in-vehicle with ease.
The partnership reflects Bolt’s commitment to customer-focused innovation and highlights Network International’s role in driving the region’s digital payments transformation.
