GCC AI startup 1001 raises $30 million to power critical infrastructure

New funding will expand sovereign AI platform for energy, ports, aviation and logistics
AI company 1001 has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round to expand its sovereign artificial intelligence platform designed for critical infrastructure across the GCC.
The investment round was led by Lux Capital, with participation from PIF-owned Sanabil Investments, Hanabi and 9Yards. Existing investors, including General Catalyst, CIV and Stanford AI researcher Chris Ré, also increased their investments.
Founded in 2025, the GCC- and London-based company develops AI operating systems that help organisations manage critical infrastructure, including aviation, ports, logistics, energy, manufacturing and industrial operations.
The company said its systems are built, owned and governed locally, allowing organisations to maintain full control of their operations while using AI to improve decision-making and efficiency.
Bilal Abu-Ghazaleh, Founder and CEO of 1001, said the funding reflects growing confidence in the region’s ability to build advanced AI technologies.
“The GCC operates some of the world’s most important infrastructure. Organisations here are looking for AI systems they can trust to support real-time decisions while keeping control of their operations,” he said.
He added that the new funding will help the company strengthen its engineering team and expand its presence across key GCC markets.
According to the company, its platform creates a digital model of an organisation’s operations by connecting assets, processes and systems. It can identify potential issues before they occur and recommend or automatically carry out the best course of action.
The company said its technology is designed for industries where reliable and fast decision-making is essential.
Deena Shakir, Partner at Lux Capital, said 1001 is building advanced AI solutions in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.
“They are showing that AI for critical infrastructure can be developed, managed and governed locally rather than relying on technology built elsewhere,” she said.
A spokesperson for Sanabil Investments said the GCC is making major investments in data, computing and infrastructure, creating strong demand for trusted AI solutions developed within the region.
The company plans to use the funding to grow its engineering capabilities, expand its sales and marketing teams, and strengthen its presence across the GCC.
1001 already employs specialists from leading global institutions, including Yale, Stanford and Carnegie Mellon University. The company has also received backing from several regional and international investors since its launch.