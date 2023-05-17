Dubai: The healthcare space in the UAE keeps getting its regular dose of new investments, with the latest being Everest Health Investments acquiring Medicentres Polyclinics and Novitas Health. The latter two entities are into primary health services.
Medicentres operates a chain of four premium primary care clinics, including at Motor City, Jumeirah Park, Al Furjan and Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Apart from mid-tier clinics and pharmacies - in International City and Jebal Ali Industrial Area - Novitas operates close to 100 on-site facilities in the UAE. This serves a ‘captive population of 150,000 employees, working with large organisations on behalf of their medical insurance providers’.
“Everest Health can reach the affluent customer segments through Medicentres’ high-end community clinics, while also having the ability to deliver smart, affordable home health and on-site service proposition through Novitas,” said Kartik Thakrar. “Combined, our portfolio companies are estimated to see 350,000 patients annually.”
Everest Health’s investment focus is on the primary healthcare proposition, online and offline.
“We are excited to expand our network through this acquisition and help solve the problem of ever-increasing healthcare costs and medical insurance premiums,” said Thakrar.