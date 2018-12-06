The sector remains among the weakest in Europe with a 23 per cent drop this year — the biggest annual slump since 2011 — outpaced only by autos. Seized by a potpourri of pressure from Italian politics and spreads to Brexit and company-specific issues like money-laundering, there’s one thing that lenders, especially Euro-area banks, are desperately waiting for: rate hikes. Unfortunately, they may need even more patience, rating agency Fitch said.