Abu Dhabi: The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry expects a boost in exports from the emirate after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE’s Federal export credit company, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI).
“The cooperation with ECI represents the support for UAE exporters, and the role of the chamber to assist the private sector in increasing their contribution to the local economy,” said Mohammad Hassan Al Sabab, acting director-general of RAK Chamber.
Exports and re-exports from Ras Al Khaimah reached Dh5.4 billion in 2017, with Oman, Kuwait, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kenya, Yemen, Iraq, Madagascar and Djibouti among the top destinations for exports from the emirate last year.