The bank reported upbeat results for first six months, with net profit at Dh7.48b

Dubai: Emirates NBD shares jumped as much as 1.7 per cent on Wednesday after it reported a 50 per cent hike in net profits in the first six months of the year. The bank reported a group-wide net profit of Dh7.48 billion for the period.

Its shares were trading at a high of Dh11.50, before settling down at Dh11.40. Traded value stood at Dh4 million, contributing 10 per cent of the total DFM volumes of Dh39 million. Dubai Islamic Bank traded steady at Dh5.14 after reporting a net profit rise of 13 per cent to Dh2.75 billion.