Dubai: Emirates Auction and etisalat by e& have launched #TAG - the first UAE auction for a short mobile phone number. Customers can link their mobile phone number to a short number #TAG, replacing the traditional 10-digit number.
The online auction, ending today, will allow customers to bid on a group of unique digit phone numbers that are only available to Etisalat UAE and du post-paid customers.
"#TAG is not only a unique short phone number, but also an innovative marketing and communication tool,” said Omar Matar Al Mannai, Executive Director of Emirates Auction. “Creating a VIP number that is personal to the business sets them apart and draws new customers with ease."
"The auction is organized based on the latest and most accessible bidding systems in the world and features many distinct numbers to attract the attention of customers, such as #10, #1234, #11, and #55555,” said Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat UAE. “It is also widely received due to its comprehensive vision to meet the customers' aspirations of obtaining unique and short numbers."