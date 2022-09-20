Dubai: e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and MoneyGram International expanded their money transfer partnership to more countries, giving access to over 160 million customers to use their services.
The service has been live throughout UAE and Afghanistan, and will launch in Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Africa and several other e& international markets in the next few months, the network giant said in a statement.
“The strategic partnership with MoneyGram has been enabling us continue building this solid foundation of growth, adding to the array of financial products and services that enhance and add value to our customers’ lives,” said Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO, e& life. “We will continue to work with MoneyGram and its vast network for the benefit of e& money subscribers while addressing the growing demand for a financial super app marketplace.”
Through mobile wallet app customers in e& international markets can send and receive money globally with MoneyGram transactional process. The wallet-to-wallet proposition also amplifies a seamless digital financial experience, given the rapidly evolving customer payment behaviours and the accelerated adoption of contactless payment solutions.
“As a result of our strategy to invest in our digital network that now extends to over 100 countries, we’re seeing increased demand to access our global platform. As more digital partners seek to embed our leading fintech capabilities into their service offerings, we see a significant growth opportunity to efficiently add transactions to our scalable platform,” said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. “We’re thrilled to continue to expand our relationship as their preferred partner for cross-border payments across all of the 16 markets in which they operate.”