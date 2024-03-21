Dubai: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), on Thursday, announced it has granted Al Maryah Community Bank – a Dubai-based digital bank - the first naming rights for its fuel stations.
This marks the inaugural strategic partnership between Emarat and its partners within ‘Project Landmark’, which was launched earlier this month. The initiative allows companies to integrate their business models within Emarat’s service stations
Emarat said Al Maryah Community Bank is the inaugural entity, both locally and globally, to secure the rights to name a fuel station.
Now, Emarat is set to initiate the renaming process and transform the station's look and feel to incorporate the joint visual identity across its external spaces and facilities, along with additional agreed-upon changes in the upcoming period, the company said in a statement.
Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, said, “This project underscores the strategic significance of Emarat stations, showcasing the promising returns for both existing and prospective partners. It aims to establish a groundbreaking commercial sector within the service and retail domains, spanning local, regional, and global landscapes.”
Integrated business models
Emarat stations now offer Al Maryah Community Bank's Mbank Wallet services, making payments easier for customers. With this digital wallet, customers can pay for fuel and shop at FreshPlus stores using QR codes at mobile payment counters. They can also earn rewards and access exclusive offers, the bank has said.
Mbank Wallet is the UAE's first digital wallet approved by the Central Bank. It allows users to set up accounts with their Emirates ID and transfer money between UAE banks using IBAN numbers. This makes financial services more accessible to all UAE residents. Adding money to the wallet is easy, with options like cash deposits at Mbank ATMs or partner branches across the UAE.
Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, said, “We are confident that this collaboration will lead us towards a prosperous future, offering our customers convenient solutions that enhance satisfaction and attract new customers, thus solidifying our position as a leading digital bank in the UAE,”