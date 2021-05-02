Dubai: Freezone operator DMCC said it signed up 216 new businesses in April 2021. This was the highest recorded number for April in seven years.
The first quarter was also the free zone’s best performance in seven years.
"Despite the global economic situation, DMCC has continued to attract a broad range of entrepreneurs, SMEs and larger multinationals to Dubai," said the company in a statement.
The strong growth builds on momentum coming from initiatives including the DMCC Cacao Centre and the upcoming DMCC Crypto Centre, which will further expand DMCC’s eco system for trade.
New bundled price packages and laser-targeted outreach saw DMCC drive increase engagement with key markets, including China, UK, France, India and others.
Interest from Israel remains significantly strong, said DMCC.
"The global pandemic has resulted in business across the world reassessing where they are based to ensure they have access to the right levels of support, leading facilities and first-class services," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.
"This record month truly demonstrates the resilience of Dubai’s economy, and the commitment that DMCC has to its member companies," he added.