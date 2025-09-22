Dubai tops global FDI rankings for eighth consecutive year

Dubai attracts 640+ new high-quality projects in H1 2025, setting a global benchmark
Dubai: Dubai has topped the world’s cities in attracting new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the first half of 2025, according to data from Financial Times – fDi Markets, drawing over 640 high-quality projects.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, announced the major news in a series of tweets on his official X account.
“For the eighth consecutive time, Dubai has topped the world’s cities in attracting new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the first half of 2025, according to data from Financial Times – fDi Markets, drawing over 640 high-quality projects,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
Attracting over 640 new high-quality projects in H1 2025, Dubai’s visionary leadership and investor-friendly environment continue to set a global benchmark. The visionary foresight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, his wise directives, the dedication of government teams, and the seamless partnership with the private sector have transformed Dubai into an exceptional success story that inspires the world, he said.
“We take pride in the renewed confidence of international investors, reflecting the strength of our investment environment, the transparency of our regulations, the efficiency of our infrastructure, and our unique ability to adapt to shifts in the global economy,” Sheikh Hamdan remarked.
“Every day brings us closer to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. With a spirit that knows no limits, we affirm: the future is Dubai, and Dubai is the future,” the Crown Prince added.
