Dubai tops Arab region, ranks top 5 globally in 2025 shipping centre index

Jebel Ali Port received special recognition for its role as a regional shipping hub
Dubai: Dubai has strengthened its position as a leading global maritime hub, earning the title of “the crown jewel of the Middle East’s maritime sector,” according to the 2025 International Shipping Centre Development Index report, published by Xinhua News Agency in collaboration with the Baltic Exchange. The report places Dubai among the top five shipping centres worldwide and first in the Arab region.
Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, said: “Dubai’s ranking as fifth globally and first in the Arab world reflects the vision of our leadership and the strong coordination between strategic partners and maritime companies in the emirate.
"We remain committed to continuous development, delivering world-class services, adopting global best practices, implementing innovative solutions, updating regulations, and fostering a thriving maritime business environment to position Dubai as an innovative and sustainable global centre for shipping and logistics.”
The report highlights Dubai’s comprehensive maritime ecosystem, covering navigation services, shipbuilding, and repair, while also accommodating a growing number of vessels. It notes the Dubai Maritime Transport Plan 2030, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to expand maritime transport, enhance marine networks, and develop Dubai Maritime City.
Jebel Ali Port received special recognition for its role as a regional shipping hub, supported by ongoing infrastructure investments. In 2024, the port handled 15.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the highest since 2015, representing 18% of DP World’s total 88.3 million TEUs.
On sustainability, the report highlighted initiatives at Jebel Ali Port, including biofuel provision for ships, 50,000 m² of solar panels, and electric vehicles for container handling, collectively reducing CO₂ emissions by 2,000 tons annually.
Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority, said: “We take pride in this achievement, which underscores Dubai’s strong position as a global maritime hub. Jebel Ali Port, operated by DP World under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, continues to excel regionally and internationally.
"Dubai Ports Authority remains committed to enhancing the maritime sector’s contribution to the strategic objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 through our three ports—Jebel Ali, Port Rashid, and Hamriyah—while preserving the marine environment and ensuring the highest operational safety standards despite global economic challenges.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox