Dubai: Dubai’s Executive Council has launched a unified digital platform for more than 2,000 business activities, complete fee transactions and link various local, federal and banking entities with one another.
The 'Invest in Dubai' platform will enable investors to obtain the 'establishment card' required by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. It can also be used to attest the Memorandum of Association from the Department of Economic Development as well as in rental contract registration.
The platform was launched during the Executive Council’s meeting at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park held under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and and Ruler of Dubai.
“We seek to maintain our flexible fiscal environment with integrated legislation, a robust infrastructure, and an investment-friendly system built around advanced tech that supports our growth and efficiency ambitions,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.
It also outlines all steps need to launch a business in Dubai, in addition to the options available for investment in the city's commercial districts and free zones.
“We work to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s directives for Dubai to rank first globally in 'ease of doing business' and as an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurs."