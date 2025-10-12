GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai now world’s largest licensed market for virtual assets

Recorded virtual assets transactions exceed Dh2.5 trillion since beginning of 2025

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai now world’s largest licensed market for virtual assets
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai has become as the world’s largest licensed market for virtual assets, recording transactions exceeding Dh2.5 trillion since the beginning of 2025.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Three years ago, we made the decision to establish a new authority, the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority under the supervision of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed. Today, Dubai stands as the world’s largest licensed market for virtual assets, with transactions exceeding Dh2.5 trillion since the beginning of the year.”

The Vice President added: “A completely new economic sector has been added to our national economy in just three years. Thank you, Maktoum bin Mohammed, with you, we are confident in the future of our national economy.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Cryptocurrency

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum inspects the cadets during a graduation ceremony in Dubai, reflecting his commitment to nation-building and the development of the UAE’s defence institutions.

Sheikh Rashid’s vision captured through timeless photos

2m read
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum

The life and times of Sheikh Rashid, Dubai’s visionary

4m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai adopts new productivity measurement system

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed appoints new ministers in UAE Cabinet

1m read