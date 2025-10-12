Dubai now world’s largest licensed market for virtual assets

Recorded virtual assets transactions exceed Dh2.5 trillion since beginning of 2025
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai has become as the world’s largest licensed market for virtual assets, recording transactions exceeding Dh2.5 trillion since the beginning of 2025.
On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Three years ago, we made the decision to establish a new authority, the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority under the supervision of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed. Today, Dubai stands as the world’s largest licensed market for virtual assets, with transactions exceeding Dh2.5 trillion since the beginning of the year.”
The Vice President added: “A completely new economic sector has been added to our national economy in just three years. Thank you, Maktoum bin Mohammed, with you, we are confident in the future of our national economy.”
