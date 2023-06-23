Jakarta: DP World will commence operations at Indonesia’s Belawan New Container Terminal (BNCT), after finalising an agreement with the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and Pelindo to manage the terminal and begin a major expansion.
This partnership will create Indonesia’s most direct link with the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, it was said.
In the longer term, the agreement aims to increase BNCT’s capacity to 1.4 million TEUs, up from 600,000 TEUs currently. BNCT will also aim to attract more direct calls, reducing North Sumatra’s reliance on regional hub ports to access regional and global markets.
“We are proud to help Indonesia expand the Belawan New Container Terminal and support its ambitions to develop the economy of Sumatra through infrastructure,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. “By investing in cutting-edge sustainable technologies, world-class training and the highest standards of health and safety, we aim to eliminate inefficiency and enable the flow of trade between Indonesia and the world.”
Alongside modernising maritime infrastructure, DP World will also work with its partners to connect other terminals and small ports on the Island of Sumatra to further realise the BNCT’s role in reducing container logistics costs within Northern Sumatra.