Morocco: Dubai’s DP World launched its wholesale e-commerce platform, Dubuy.com, in Morocco on Thursday. The online marketplace, which will enable Moroccan businesses to engage in cross-border trade, was launched at Gitex Africa, the first edition of the tech event to be held outside Dubai.
Dubuy.com can assist Moroccan businesses to expand, access new product sources, and explore fresh business opportunities through its network of importers, exporters, and trade professionals.
“It also ensures a more secure, convenient, and reliable supply chain through DP World’s global network of ports and logistics facilities,” the company said. Moreover, the digital trading routes are supported by physical corridors built by DP World across Africa, including ports, terminals, and logistics operations.
Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World, said, “Dubuy.com is uniquely positioned to enhance trade in this region. There is a substantial opportunity in expanding further into North Africa, accessible by businesses across the entire region.” The company said the platform addresses some of the primary obstacles hindering the growth of e-commerce in Africa as well.
The platform does this by providing secure and accessible financial transactions, offering scaled pricing for high-value orders, and ensuring reliable order fulfilment, he explained