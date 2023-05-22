Dubai: The Dubai headquartered DP World has completed a Dh954 million work on the Centerm Expansion Project in Vancouver. The expansion also ties in with the 100th anniversary of the port’s marine terminal operations.
Vancouver handles one in every $3 of Canada’s trade in goods outside of North America. This enables a trade of around $305 billion in goods, while the port’s activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion in GDP across Canada.
The DP World expansion project will increase throughput by 60 per cent and 'position British Columbia as a leader in sustainable trade'. "The 100th anniversary of terminal operations on the West coast is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Canada’s rich maritime and port history and look ahead to a future that includes DP World’s industry-leading technology and innovation in supply chains," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Chairman and CEO.
"It’s also a chance for us, along with our employees and partners, to celebrate a responsible, sustainable, strategic approach to managing Canada’s network of ports and terminals."
The newly expanded terminal can now handle 1.5 million TEUs a year, compared to 900,000 TEUs earlier, while adding 15 per cent to the terminal’s overall footprint.
The project reduces the terminal’s environmental impact by adding capacity for container ships to connect to electrical shore power and converting its diesel yard cranes to electric. It reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 'eliminating wait times for vehicles at train crossings' and building to LEED and Envision certification sustainability standards.
According to Bin Sulayem, "This expansion represents a significant investment in the future of international trade, and we are honoured to continue to play a vital role in connecting Canadian businesses to markets around the world, while contributing to sustainable economic growth and prosperity for all." (The expansion was completed by Centennial Expansion Partners.)
The port's owner, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, had completed the South Shore Access Project earlier this month in partnership with the Canadian government and seeking support from the National Trade Corridors Fund. The final part of the South Shore Access Project, including upgrades to Waterfront Road and the removal of road and rail conflicts in the area to connect terminals directly to the Trans-Canada Highway are now complete.