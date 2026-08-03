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DIFC opens SPV regime to any applicant under updated rules

Updated rules remove qualifying criteria while retaining CSP oversight in most cases

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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DIFC opens SPV regime to any applicant under updated rules
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Dubai: Any applicant can now establish or continue a Prescribed Company in the Dubai International Financial Centre following changes to the regulations governing its equivalent of special purpose vehicles.

The updated Prescribed Company Regulations remove the previous qualifying requirements, widening access to vehicles used for legitimate holding and structuring purposes.

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Applicants must appoint a DIFC-licensed Corporate Services Provider as their main administrative and compliance link with the Registrar of Companies unless an exemption applies.

Access widened under new rules

The changes are intended to simplify the existing Prescribed Company regime and allow a broader range of applicants to use DIFC’s legal framework for holding and structuring vehicles.

The updated Prescribed Company Regulations demonstrate DIFC’s continued commitment to a responsive, flexible and business-friendly legal framework. The enhanced regime broadens access to holding company and structuring special purpose vehicles for legitimate purposes, while requiring the appointment of a DIFC licensed Corporate Services Provider (CSP) in most instances to support effective compliance oversight and regulatory engagement in line with DIFC’s high standards of transparency, governance and regulatory integrity.
Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer at DIFC Authority

Prescribed Companies remain passive vehicles

A Prescribed Company must remain a passive holding vehicle and can only be used for its permitted holding or structuring purposes.

The vehicle may be used in connection with the conduct of financial services, provided this complies with legislation administered by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Prescribed Companies are not permitted to employ staff and must remain non-operational in nature.

Formal role introduced for service providers

The regulations establish a formal statutory role for Corporate Services Providers, which will act as the administrative, compliance and regulatory liaison between a Prescribed Company and the Registrar of Companies.

Their responsibilities include filings, record-keeping and ongoing compliance.

The updated regime is expected to be relevant to family groups, investment holding structures, financing transactions and other ownership or structuring arrangements seeking a cost-effective and flexible DIFC vehicle.

The updated Prescribed Company Regulations were enacted on July 24, 2026.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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