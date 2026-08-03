Updated rules remove qualifying criteria while retaining CSP oversight in most cases
Dubai: Any applicant can now establish or continue a Prescribed Company in the Dubai International Financial Centre following changes to the regulations governing its equivalent of special purpose vehicles.
The updated Prescribed Company Regulations remove the previous qualifying requirements, widening access to vehicles used for legitimate holding and structuring purposes.
Applicants must appoint a DIFC-licensed Corporate Services Provider as their main administrative and compliance link with the Registrar of Companies unless an exemption applies.
The changes are intended to simplify the existing Prescribed Company regime and allow a broader range of applicants to use DIFC’s legal framework for holding and structuring vehicles.
The updated Prescribed Company Regulations demonstrate DIFC’s continued commitment to a responsive, flexible and business-friendly legal framework. The enhanced regime broadens access to holding company and structuring special purpose vehicles for legitimate purposes, while requiring the appointment of a DIFC licensed Corporate Services Provider (CSP) in most instances to support effective compliance oversight and regulatory engagement in line with DIFC’s high standards of transparency, governance and regulatory integrity.Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer at DIFC Authority
A Prescribed Company must remain a passive holding vehicle and can only be used for its permitted holding or structuring purposes.
The vehicle may be used in connection with the conduct of financial services, provided this complies with legislation administered by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.
Prescribed Companies are not permitted to employ staff and must remain non-operational in nature.
The regulations establish a formal statutory role for Corporate Services Providers, which will act as the administrative, compliance and regulatory liaison between a Prescribed Company and the Registrar of Companies.
Their responsibilities include filings, record-keeping and ongoing compliance.
The updated regime is expected to be relevant to family groups, investment holding structures, financing transactions and other ownership or structuring arrangements seeking a cost-effective and flexible DIFC vehicle.
The updated Prescribed Company Regulations were enacted on July 24, 2026.