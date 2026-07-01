MCA explores SPV holding companies in the UAE, with evolving regulations and a rapidly expanding market

Financial free zones such as DIFC and ADGM have developed mature SPV regimes aligned with international standards, offering flexibility, legal certainty, and efficient incorporation processes. This has contributed to sustained growth in demand, with recent industry reports indicating a sharp upward trend in incorporations. ADGM alone has seen a significant rise in company registrations, with active entities increasing by over 40% year-on-year in 2025, driven largely by financial services firms, family offices, and holding structures. Broader market data also shows that SPV usage in private markets has grown by more than 100 per cent over the last five years globally, reflecting increasing adoption of structured investment vehicles.