MCA explores SPV holding companies in the UAE, with evolving regulations and a rapidly expanding market

SPV usage in private markets grew more than 100% over the last five years globally
The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading jurisdiction for Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and holding structures, attracting family offices, institutional investors, and multinational groups seeking efficient asset holding and risk-ringfencing solutions. SPVs are widely used for shareholding structures, real estate ownership, joint ventures, succession planning, and investment structuring across sectors.
Financial free zones such as DIFC and ADGM have developed mature SPV regimes aligned with international standards, offering flexibility, legal certainty, and efficient incorporation processes. This has contributed to sustained growth in demand, with recent industry reports indicating a sharp upward trend in incorporations. ADGM alone has seen a significant rise in company registrations, with active entities increasing by over 40% year-on-year in 2025, driven largely by financial services firms, family offices, and holding structures. Broader market data also shows that SPV usage in private markets has grown by more than 100 per cent over the last five years globally, reflecting increasing adoption of structured investment vehicles.
Alongside this growth, the regulatory landscape in the UAE has evolved considerably. Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) requirements, AML/CFT obligations, Substance requirements and the UAE Corporate Tax regime have collectively strengthened transparency and compliance expectations. SPVs are now required to maintain clear governance frameworks, demonstrate substance where applicable, and ensure accurate disclosure of ownership structures.
A key development within DIFC is the requirement to appoint a Registered Company Service Provider (RCSP) for all SPVs. This ensures regulated oversight of incorporation and ongoing corporate administration, reinforcing governance standards and compliance discipline within the jurisdiction.
Despite increasing regulatory requirements, SPVs remain a highly effective structuring tool in the UAE’s investment ecosystem. However, success now depends on adopting a well-governed, compliance-driven approach aligned with evolving global standards.
MCA supports clients across the full SPV lifecycle, including structuring, incorporation, and ongoing compliance with UBO, AML and Corporate Tax requirements, enabling clients to maintain efficient and compliant structures.
Overall, the UAE SPV landscape continues to mature, balancing investor-friendly structuring with stronger regulatory oversight and sustained market growth.