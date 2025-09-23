Previously reserved for institutions and qualified investors, the fund now allows anyone to invest with a minimum of Dh1,000 (or equivalent in other currencies). This gives UAE residents a chance to participate in the country’s IPO market and gain exposure to select companies across the UAE, MENA region, and global stock exchanges over the past five years.

Dubai: The Daman UAE IPO Fund, the only fund in the UAE focused on initial public offerings (IPOs) and recently listed companies, is now open to retail investors.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.