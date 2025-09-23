GOLD/FOREX
Daman UAE IPO Fund opens to retail investors with minimum Dh1,000

UAE residents get a chance to participate in IPO market, get exposure to select companies

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Daman UAE IPO Fund opens to retail investors with minimum Dh1,000

Dubai: The Daman UAE IPO Fund, the only fund in the UAE focused on initial public offerings (IPOs) and recently listed companies, is now open to retail investors.

Previously reserved for institutions and qualified investors, the fund now allows anyone to invest with a minimum of Dh1,000 (or equivalent in other currencies). This gives UAE residents a chance to participate in the country’s IPO market and gain exposure to select companies across the UAE, MENA region, and global stock exchanges over the past five years.

Ahmed Khizer Khan, CEO of Daman Investments, added: "The Daman UAE IPO Fund gives investors convenient access to IPOs with the added benefit of portfolio diversification and higher return potential."

Fund highlights:

  • Provides exposure to high-profile UAE IPOs across sectors.

  • Offers portfolio diversification through a carefully managed basket of opportunities.

  • Minimum subscription: AED 1,000, making it accessible to a broader investor base.

UAE IPO market overview

  • The UAE IPO market has raised $28.8 billion over the last four years through listings on DFM and ADX.

  • Notable IPOs include DEWA, ADNOC Gas, Salik, Empower, and Parkin.

  • MENA recorded its strongest first-half IPO performance since 2008, with 28 listings raising $4.9 billion—a 29% increase from H1 2024.

How to invest? Retail investors can access the fund by opening an account with Daman Investments or through select partner banks.

Founded in 1996, Daman Investments has a long track record in UAE equity markets. Its past funds include Daman UAE Value Fund and Daman Second Emirates Fund.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
