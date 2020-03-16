Dubai Financial Market. DFM announced that it is temporarily closing its Trading Floor and Customer Affairs counters until further notice from Monday 16 March 2020, as part of its commitment to public health of all market participants and employees and in line with measures taken in the UAE to contain coronavirus. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced that it is temporarily closing its Trading Floor and Customer Affairs counters until further notice from Monday 16 March 2020, as part of its commitment to public health of all market participants and employees and in line with measures taken in the UAE to contain coronavirus COVID-19.

“The temporary closure of the Trading Floor doesn’t affect the trading activity as it continues as usual. Investors can carry on with their activities through the DFM online and smart platforms as well as the licensed brokerage firms. Clients can also submit and track their requests via DFM eServices accessible through DFM Smart Services App and DFM’s website www.dfm.ae,” said Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Operations Division of DFM.

The DFM urged all market participants to use smart and electronic platforms to get their requests accomplished. In line with the leadership’s vision on digital transformation, the DFM has introduced several platforms as part of its Smart Borse strategy that enables investors to pursue their trading activities as well as accomplish any transactions with highest levels of efficiency and security.

“As long as this temporary closure is implemented, only employees of brokerage firms with offices located at the Trading Floor can access the premises,” Hassan Al Serkal added.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) temporarily closed its trading hall in its main offices in Abu Dhabi as well as those in the other Emirates until further notice on Sunday.

The decision was taken by ADX as a precautionary measure to protect public health in the UAE and ensure the health and safety of visitors, the bourse said.

ADX said in a statement that this decision is in line with the instructions of the World Health Organization (WHO) to restrict public gatherings and has been taken as a preventative measure to mitigate against the current global viral outbreak.