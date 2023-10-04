Dubai: Dubai’s DP World has launched construction on its latest overseas container terminal, at Gresik, East Java, and set it up as a trade gateway to connect ‘Indonesian enterprises with customers in the region and globally’.
This comes as DP World’s strategic partnership with the Maspion Group to boost infrastructure and capacity in East Java. The joint venture company - DP World Maspion East Java - will operate the container terminal with a capacity of up to 3 million TEUs.
The alliance will also develop an integrated industrial and logistics park, adjacent to the container terminal, with an initial land area of 110 hectares and with scope for future expansion.
More ports of call for DP World
"We see significant potential in Indonesia as a major hub for global trade,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. “We hope to unlock further growth in the region through meaningful partnerships and investments.
“Our partnership with Maspion Group to build new infrastructure in Gresik will strengthen East Java’s position as a key trade and logistics gateway.
“It will also serve as a cornerstone in our strategy to expand our global ports and logistics network to offer our customers end-to-end solutions and boost supply chain resilience."
This project is a strong testament of how both companies – with the support of the government – can leverage our respective resources and capabilities, to jointly develop East Java’s infrastructure