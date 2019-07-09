Gross tax collections have to increase by more than 18% to meet current year’s target

India's Finance Minister Piyush Goyal with MoS Finance ministers Shiv Pratap Shukla and P Radhakrishnan leaves the North Block to present the interim Budget 2019-20 at Parliament, in New Delhi. Image Credit: PTI

A note of caution is creeping in among bond traders over India’s latest budget.

While the debt market has rallied after the government trimmed its fiscal deficit target and announced plans for a global bond sale, IDFC First Bank Ltd and Quantum Advisors say the revenue projections in the budget are too optimistic given slowing economic growth.

For instance, gross tax collections will have to increase by more than 18 per cent to meet the current year’s target, compared with a provisional 8.4 per cent expansion achieved in the fiscal year ended March, according to a note from IDFC First Bank. Moody’s Investors Service has also flagged its scepticism after the government trimmed its fiscal gap target to 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product from the 3.4 per cent set in February’s interim plan.

While it’s a relief the government didn’t add to local borrowing plans, “what remains under question is how will they meet the tax and non-tax revenue targets, said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors in Mumbai. “The bond markets should thus remain sceptical on this issue.”

Budget Maths in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government also overestimated revenues for the last fiscal year. His administration has pledged to narrow the deficit by increasing taxes on the wealthy, raising duties on gold and gasoline, extracting higher dividends from the central bank and boosting income from asset sales.

All the numbers in the current budget are realistic and achievable, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saturday.