While the first months of 2019 have had their fair share of market-moving headlines, the Fed’s recent shift away from an aggressive tightening trajectory has helped to quell fluctuations in Treasuries. The Bank of America Merrill Lynch MOVE Index — a gauge of anticipated swings — has fallen to less than 47 from more than 68 in December. And the 10-year yield, currently around 2.65 per cent and within 12 basis points of its January low, has held in a narrow range for much of this year.