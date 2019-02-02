Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell as low as 2.62 per cent on Thursday, the day after Powell said the case for further rate hikes has weakened. However, a one-two punch of stronger-than-anticipated US payroll and manufacturing figures sent 10-year yields back to 2.68 per cent on Friday. Traders now see a steady Fed in 2019 and about 15 to 20 basis points of easing next year; a week ago, futures indicated some chance of tightening in 2019.