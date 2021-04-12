Dubai: Bahrain’s asset manager Investcorp is adding to its US assets, this time through buying the biggest traffic control and pavement marking services company in that country. This is done in alliance with Trilantic.
The company, RoadSafe, is headquartered in Chicago, and its services are used by to roadway construction, state transportation, railroad and utility customers in the US. It also distributes durable traffic safety products and personal protective equipment for traffic work zones. The company operates from more than 50 locations with over 1,600 employees.
Investcorp is buying RoadSafe Traffic Systems from Orix Capital Partners, but the value has not been disclosed. “RoadSafe operates in a market that is highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation," said Tarek AlMahjoub, Head of UAE and Oman for Investcorp’s Private Wealth. "Together with Trilantic, we will continue to build on enhancing its value and supporting its growth initiatives.”