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Aramex revenue hits record Dh1.83 billion, profit rises sevenfold in Q2

Freight forwarding revenue hit a record while net profit climbed to Dh47 million

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Aramex revenue hits record Dh1.83 billion, profit rises sevenfold in Q2
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Dubai: Aramex reported its highest quarterly revenue on record in the second quarter of 2026, driven by increased freight-forwarding demand and alternative transport routes that kept customer shipments moving amid regional disruptions.

Group revenue increased 22% year on year to Dh1.83 billion during the three months ended June 30, while May and June each delivered record monthly revenue. First-half revenue rose 12% to Dh3.43 billion.

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Profitability also improved during the quarter, with net profit increasing sevenfold to Dh47 million compared with the normalised result reported for the same period last year. Earnings before interest and tax rose 173% to Dh87 million on the same basis.

Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said the results reflected progress in implementing the company’s strategy and improving its operating performance.

“The strength of this years’ second quarter results reflects the progress we are making in executing our strategy. In Q2 2026, we delivered our highest quarterly revenues in Aramex’s history, achieved the highest Freight Forwarding revenue while also significantly improving profitability,” Diallo said.

Freight forwarding reaches quarterly record

Freight Forwarding generated its highest quarterly revenue in Aramex’s history, driven by customer demand, pricing discipline and the company’s air, sea and land transport services.

Throughout the quarter, our teams remained focused on supporting our customers despite continued disruption across the region,” Diallo said. “By leveraging the flexibility of our network, and our diversified multimodal capabilities, we adapted quickly to changing operating conditions and ensured uninterrupted services while prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our employees.
Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aramex

Aramex introduced new land routes between Europe and the Middle East and expanded its air and sea charter operations during the period. The company said these measures helped customers maintain trade flows and supported service continuity despite disruption across the region.

Commercial measures were also introduced to reduce the impact of higher fuel prices across several markets.

Domestic Express continued to grow during the quarter, while International Express shipment volumes were broadly stable following declines in earlier periods.

Gross profit rises to Dh392 million

Gross profit increased 19% year on year to Dh392 million in the second quarter, while first-half gross profit rose 6% to Dh734 million.

The gross profit margin stood at 21.4% for both the second quarter and the first half, reflecting the company’s business mix and its management of operating costs.

First-half EBIT increased 46% to Dh139 million compared with the normalised result for the same period last year. The EBIT margin rose to 4.1% from 3.1%.

Net profit for the first six months reached Dh64 million, compared with a normalised net profit of Dh33 million in the first half of 2025.

Aramex said its Accelerate28 transformation initiatives, alongside tighter management of operating costs and overheads, contributed to the improvement in profitability.

“We are also seeing the continued positive impact of Accelerate28 reflected in our financial performance,” Diallo said.

“Disciplined management of operating costs and overheads, together with continued execution of our transformation initiatives, is contributing to improved profitability and strengthening the business for sustainable growth.”

Cash balance reaches Dh503 million

Aramex ended June with a cash balance of Dh503 million and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7 times, including the impact of IFRS 16.

The company said its financial position would support further investment in its transformation programme, operating capabilities and longer-term growth plans.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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