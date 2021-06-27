Abu Dhabi: International Holding Company (IHC) subsidiary, Alpha Dhabi Holding (Alpha Dhabi) has completed a direct listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
Trading of its shares commenced on Sunday, June 27 under the ticker AlphaDhabi.
Established in 2008, Alpha Dhabi Holding is one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the UAE.
“Today’s listing is a resounding vote of confidence for Alpha Dhabi in our journey of becoming a globally recognised investment holding company and to support our growth plans into our key verticals: industry, healthcare, capital, construction and hospitality,” said Mohamed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding.
The company recently embarked on building a diversified portfolio that manages, deploys, and organizes 25 subsidiary entities within its five major verticals of industrials, healthcare, capital, construction, and hospitality.
“The listing of Alpha Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange represents a strong vote of confidence in our exchange and reinforces the success of the ‘ADX One’ strategy in creating a dynamic equity and debt capital market ecosystem. The ADX is a core pillar of the Emirate’s ambitions to further diversify its economy and foster a business environment that nurtures innovation and creates sustainable growth opportunities for investors,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADX.
Following the listing, Alpha Dhabi’s Board of Directors comprises of Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Alrumaithi, Chairman; Syed Basar Shueb, Vice Chairman; Hamad Salem Mohammed Saeed Alameri, Board Member & Managing Director; Sofia Abdellatif Lasky, and Sultan Dahi Sultan Maasam Alhemeiri.