ADNOC L&S profit triples to Dh7.6 billion as global shipping rates surge

ADNOC L&S has now raised its full-year earnings guidance for the fourth time in 2026, citing continued strength in shipping markets and demand for maritime logistics services across ADNOC Group.

The results highlight the contrasting impact of regional conditions on the company's businesses. Stronger international charter rates have lifted earnings from its shipping fleet, while lower utilisation and daily rental rates have affected its offshore jack-up barges.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company's net profit surged 227% to Dh7.57 billion during the nine months ended September 30, while revenue climbed 82% to Dh25.55 billion. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 128% to Dh9.41 billion.

Dubai: Higher global shipping rates have helped ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) more than triple its profit in the first nine months of 2026, even as regional disruptions weighed on parts of its offshore operations.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “Resilience has defined our performance this year, reflecting the strength of our people and our businesses.” He added that the company's global operations and long-term contracts were generating returns for shareholders.

The contrast was particularly evident in the third quarter, when group revenue rose 149% to Dh12.09 billion and net profit surged 321% to Dh3.26 billion.

The company's board approved a third-quarter interim cash dividend of Dh313.3 million. Its dividend policy remains unchanged, targeting annual increases of at least 5% per share through 2030. The company also maintained its medium-term target for net debt relative to EBITDA at 2.0 to 2.5 times.

Its latest earnings forecast incorporates actual performance through October and updated assumptions for November and December. While management expects shipping demand to remain supportive, it said full-year results remain highly dependent on regional conditions.

ADNOC L&S said it had committed $7 billion, or approximately Dh25.7 billion, in capital expenditure through 2030 as it expands its fleet and international operations.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.