GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

ADNOC Drilling posts $1.07 billion nine-month profit

Board approves $350m Q3 payout as company outlines higher expected annual dividend

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADNOC Drilling posts $1.07 billion nine-month profit
Supplied

Dubai: ADNOC Drilling reported net profit of $1.07 billion for the first nine months of 2026 on Wednesday, with revenue reaching $3.7 billion as the company expanded its services and regional operations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, stood at $1.66 billion for the period.

The board approved a third-quarter dividend of $350 million, equivalent to approximately 8.03 fils per share. The payout comprises a base quarterly dividend of $262.5 million and the first $87.5 million tranche of a planned $175 million discretionary dividend.

The second tranche remains subject to shareholder approval. If approved, the total expected dividend for 2026 would reach $1.225 billion, up 22.5 per cent from 2025.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Services broaden earnings base

ADNOC Drilling said higher-value business lines, including Oilfield Services (OFS), technology-enabled solutions and regional operations, made a growing contribution to its results.

These activities are broadening its earnings base and adding revenue streams as it develops its Drill-to-Operate strategy, which extends its services across the full lifecycle of a well.

“Our nine-month performance reflects the strength of ADNOC Drilling’s business model, the resilience of our highly contracted revenue base and the successful execution of our growth strategy,” said Abdulla Naji Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO.

“We continue to deliver consistent financial performance while investing in the capabilities, technologies and partnerships that will support the next phase of our growth.”

Al Messabi said cash generation supported both investment and shareholder returns, including the discretionary dividend, whose first tranche will be paid this quarter.

Onshore, offshore revenue rise

Onshore drilling revenue increased 5 per cent year-on-year in the first nine months, supported by the consolidation of regional operations. The planned timing of unconventional activity and the repurposing of certain onshore rigs partly offset that growth.

Offshore drilling revenue rose 4 per cent, supported by additional capacity. This included a contribution from an AI-enabled island rig added in June 2026.

A second island rig joined the fleet during the third quarter but did not make a material contribution to revenue in that quarter. Offshore growth more than offset the planned repurposing of two jack-up rigs during the period.

The company said its first AI-enabled automated island rigs, AD-300 and AD-301, together with four additional planned rigs, are expected to improve efficiency, reliability and operating scale while supporting future earnings growth.

Expansion across well services

OFS remains a central part of the company’s Drill-to-Operate strategy. Its services include integrated well construction, completions, intervention and production, allowing the company to participate in more stages of a well’s development and operation.

Conventional OFS activity expanded during the first nine months of 2026. Unconventional activity followed its planned schedule and remained below the level recorded in the same period of 2025.

Al Messabi described Drill-to-Operate as an extension of the company’s experience in constructing complex wells in the region.

“We are now extending that capability across the full well lifecycle to capture more value from every well and expand the markets and services in which we operate,” he said.

ADNOC Drilling expects its services business to benefit from ADNOC’s upstream investment programme across onshore, offshore, sour gas and unconventional developments.

The company said its outlook beyond 2026 remains positive, supported by sustained drilling activity, new island rig deliveries, further OFS expansion and regional growth opportunities.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

ADNOC has spent months preparing new local manufacturing opportunities worth 60 billion dirhams, and now it wants businesses to step forward and build them.

ADNOC: Dh60b in new local manufacturing opportunities

5m read
ADCB

ADCB nine-month profit jumps 27% to Dh10.3 billion

2m read
Emirates NBD nine-month income hits record Dh42.2b

Emirates NBD nine-month income hits record Dh42.2b

3m read
Dubai's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at Dh473 billion between January and June 2026.

What is driving Dubai’s Dh473 billion economy?

3m read