Abu Dhabi: Ras Al Khaimah Courts (RAK Courts) and Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts (ADGM Courts) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on judicial matters for the reciprocal enforcement of their judgments, decisions and orders, and the arbitral awards recognised by them.

The latest collaboration follows the signing of their first memorandum of understanding on legal and judicial endeavours in November 2017.

“RAK Courts is continuously seeking to further its cooperation with ADGM Courts, which is known for its unique world-class judicial services. This MoU will enhance the trust and confidence of users and ensure efficient delivery of services,” said Ahmad Mohammad Al Khattari, chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, in a statement on Monday.

On the other hand, David Hope, Baron Hope of Craighead and Chief Justice of ADGM Courts, said the widening and strengthening of their enforcement framework across the UAE will serve to increase the local and global community’s confidence in the UAE judicial system and, in turn, bolster the growth of the economy through more investment and trade.