Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Corp. (IHC) – one of the best performing stocks in the UAE for some time – has once again shown why investors are tracking it closely. The holding company whose interests span real estate to space - through a stake in Elon Musk's SpaceX - recorded revenues of Dh9.93 billion for the first six months of 2021, while net profits weighed in with a just as impressive Dh4.36 billion.
For the same period last year, revenues topped Dh2.45 billion while net profit was Dh654.58 million.
This is what investors would be particularly taken up with – net profit margin during this period was a stellar 43.9 per cent, with IHC recording a 10.82 per cent gain year-on-year. Total assets as of end June was at Dh58.32 billion – and that is Dh44.30 billion over the end December total.