Dubai: The Abu Dhabi bourse’s main index ended 0.6 per cent lower on Thursday, after falling by over a per cent earlier in the day as share prices on some of the blue chips slid.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) general index closed at 5,124.72, with higher trade values than usual. Trade was concentrated on popular names such as Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Analysts pointed that a rebalancing of stocks by index compilers this week was affecting international fund flows, especially into large stocks as many investors readjust their positions on UAE bourses.

Adnoc Distribution share prices fell 2.24 per cent, while Aldar ended flat, FAB declined 0.78 per cent, and ADCB dropped 2.23 per cent.

In Dubai, the main stocks index inched down 0.14 per cent to close at 2,819.69, with most stocks ending in the red. Emirates NBD fell 1.13 per cent, as Dubai Islamic Bank slid 1.89 per cent, and GFH ended 1.87 per cent lower.