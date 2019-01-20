Developing notes will rise 5 to 10 per cent, while returns from frontier securities should exceed 10 per cent, said Leo Hu, senior portfolio manager for hard-currency emerging-market debt at NN Investment, which oversees the equivalent of $273 billion (Dh1 trillion). That compares with 4.3 per cent and 5.8 per cent declines, respectively, in 2018, JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes show.