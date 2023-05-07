Abu Dhabi: Participants from 170 countries have started arriving at the nation’s capital to attend the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Global 2023), the premier investment platform for global investors that is set to kick off its 12th edition in Abu Dhabi on May 8 to 10. The Annual Investment Meeting will take place for the first time in the capital city, under the theme “The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities To Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity and Prosperity.”
The three-day event is expected to attract an international audience of top executives, decision makers, senior corporate leaders, government officials, and civil society representatives, all gathering to identify untapped business opportunities and promote cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis.
The event is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.
With a focus on building a roadmap for the global economy, the event will highlight five key pillars - startups, foreign direct investment, small and medium enterprises, future cities, and foreign portfolio investments - aimed at stimulating local and international economic growth.
Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of Annual Investment Meeting said, “This year’s event will feature several initiatives designed to support the five key pillars, including workshops, exhibitions, and networking opportunities. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with leading experts from the investment and technology industries, exploring new ways to drive economic growth and achieve sustainable development goals.”