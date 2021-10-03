Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, today met with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi to review ongoing projects and initiatives.
Sheikh Maktoum met the teams of various departments and commended them on their team spirit and sense of positivity. He encouraged them to further strengthen their efforts to implement the development vision of the UAE leadership in line with the Fifty Year Charter.
He also highlighted the importance of maintaining the highest international standards and keeping pace with regional and global changes. He called on the teams to work to further enhance the financial planning processes of the federal government, boost financial sustainability and increase efficiencies in implementing the national budget.
Sheikh Maktoum said that the Ministry of Finance’s efforts should be driven by the goal of effectively implementing the leadership’s vision to ensure the welfare of citizens, advance the nation’s development journey and boost the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness.