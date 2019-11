Deal may officially be announced before opening of European markets Monday

A Tiffany & Co. logo is seen outside a store in Paris, France, November 22, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: French luxury group LVMH was hoping to clinch a deal to acquire US jewellers Tiffany on Sunday after bidding more than $16 billion (Dh58.8 billion), according to a source close to the deal, confirming press reports.

The deal would cost more than $16.65 billion once debt has been factored in, said the source, confirming reports in The Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The two groups may officially announce the deal before the opening of the European markets Monday, the source added.

The boards of both companies were meeting Sunday to approve the deal, with a good chance that they would both pass it, the source said.

Analysts last week had said that a higher bid would clinch the deal.

If confirmed, it would be the LVMH’s biggest acquisition and would allow the group to bolster its presence in the United States, currently its second-largest market.

Such a deal has been seen as way forward for Tiffany, which has trailed rivals in terms of sales growth in recent years.

LVMH, which is led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, is the owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moet & Chandon.