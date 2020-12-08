The fulfillment center was inaugurated by Abdulaziz Bawazeer, Executive Director Commercial Section ZoneCrop, in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, along with other top officials from Zones Corp and LuLu Group. Image Credit: Supplied

The region’s leading retailer, LuLu Group inaugurated their exclusive fulfillment center yesterday to further strengthen their online shopping business. This world-class logistics center will become the hub of last-mile delivery in Abu Dhabi city and nearby suburbs, with facilities to house almost all product categories, from fresh and frozen foods to other grocery products.

The fulfillment center was inaugurated by Abdulaziz Bawazeer, Executive Director Commercial Section ZoneCrop, in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, along with other top officials from Zones Corp and LuLu Group.

Yusuff Ali M.A. shared: “Online shopping is no doubt the future of retail and the pandemic situation has boosted it with more and more shoppers opting for safe and convenient shopping. We have witnessed a multi-fold increase in online orders during the last few months and this fulfillment center will help us serve more customers, quicker and efficiently.”

This fulfillment center has dedicated premium chiller facilities for temperature-controlled products and in-house food preparation amenities for safe and hygienic food handling. Plans are afoot for expanding the logistic hub within the same vicinity for bigger and better service.

“I would like to thank the leadership of Zones Corp and team members for their excellent support and cooperation in setting up this operation in record time,” Yusuff Ali M.A. added.