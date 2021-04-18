Image Credit: Supplied

LuLu International Exchange – UAE’s leading payments provider offering cross-border remittances and currency exchange services, has opened its 83rd branch in UAE at the Umm Al Quwain Industrial Area.

The standalone branch, which is the second in Umm Al Quwain emirate, is also one of the largest branches of the company in the UAE and marks the 235th Global Branch of LuLu Financial Group worldwide. The branch was inaugurated by Sheikh Ali Rashid Ali Hamad Almualla, Captain, Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship, in the presence of senior management of the Group.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group, congratulated the team on the occasion and said, “We are happy to bring our services to the industrial region in Umm Al Quwain, which is home to several industries, MSMEs and expats of different nationalities. In line with our vision to innovate value and inspire experiences, the new branch will function as a customer engagement center, offering all our financial services in a qualitative and world-class ambience. In addition, we have set up a dedicated team to cater to our WPS clients in the region.”

LuLu International Exchange, which was founded in 2009, was recently declared as one of the top exchange houses in the UAE by Forbes Middle East. The company presently provides offerings such as remittances, foreign currency exchange, WPS, banknotes and value-added services. The company also recently rolled out LuLu Premier, a personalized service for HNI and corporate customers.

LuLu Exchange has strategic partnerships with global payment networks and caters to countries world over with direct online remittance arrangements from the UAE.

The company’s mobile app, LuLu Money, is among the most highly rated payments app in the country, enjoying a double-digit growth month-on-month.