Continuing its impressive run of new branch openings in 2021, LuLu International Exchange – UAE’s leading payments provider offering cross-border remittances and currency exchange services, has opened its sixth branch in Al Ain and its 82nd in the country, in the premises of the newly opened LuLu Hypermarket at Al Khrair.
The opening marks the 233rd Global Branch of LuLu Financial Group worldwide.
Speaking on the sidelines of the grand opening ceremony, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group, congratulated the team on its eighth branch opening this year, and creating synergy between the company’s ever-expanding physical network and world-class digital offerings.
“We are happy to bring our services to Al Khrair in Al Ain to serve the huge population of expats residing in the nearby neighborhood. The new branch carries forward our vision to innovate value and inspire experiences for our consumers whose lives we touch. In envisioning our network as consumer engagement centers, we aim to deliver a modern, world-class payments experience backed by the best of digital innovation,” Mr. Ahamed added.
LuLu International Exchange, which was founded in 2009, was recently declared as one of the top exchange houses in the UAE by Forbes Middle East. The company presently provides offerings such as remittances, foreign currency exchange, WPS, banknotes and value-added services. The company also recently rolled out LuLu Premier, a personalized service for HNI and corporate customers.
LuLu Exchange has strategic partnerships with global payment networks and caters to countries world over with direct online remittance arrangements from the UAE.
The company’s mobile app, LuLu Money, is among the most highly rated payments app in the country, enjoying a double-digit growth month-on-month.
The ISO:9001 certified company is a part of LuLu Financial Group, which has 233 branches in 11 countries across the world. The Group has a reputation for providing the highest quality service to consumers looking to conduct their daily cross-border transactions at the most competitive rates.