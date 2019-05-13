Dubai: Dubai SME, the government agency tasked with developing the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mohammad Ali Al Hamadi Advocates, a leading local legal firm, to facilitate SME access to knowledge and support on business laws.

Dubai SME is a division of the Department of Economic Development (DED).

The MoU was signed by Abdul Aziz Al Mazami, Head of SME Support, and Mohammad Ali Al Hamadi, First Partner in Mohammad Ali Al Hamadi Advocates, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.

“For newly established businesses, the right legal counsel is essential to survive and grow,” Al Mazami said.