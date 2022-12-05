San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has started to roll out picture-in-picture mode for the video calls on iOS beta.

The new feature was available for some beta testers that installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update from the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo.

It allows users to use other applications while placing a video call on WhatsApp.

When you multitask with other applications, a picture-in-picture view will appear instantly if the capability is enabled for your account.

Users can also choose to temporarily disable the video call view since it involves the use of official iOS APIs (Application programming interface).

This is likely to be only functional on iOS 16.1 and later, therefore it might be one of the features that will be enabled by the update that adds official support for iOS 16.

The new feature will be released to more users over the coming days, the report said.

21 new emojis on the way

WhatsApp has started working on 21 new emojis for the future update of the application. The messaging platform also redesigned eight emojis which are already visible in the beta version, reports WABetaInfo.

In the latest beta build available on the Play Store, eight emojis have been updated, and 21 new emojis will soon be made available to all beta testers.

Search messages by date

Last week, the messaging platform had started to roll out a new feature to some beta testers on iOS, which gives users the ability to search messages by date. The feature allows users to easily jump to a certain date within a conversation.

Disappearing messages shortcut

Meanwhile, WhatsApp had started to roll out a new disappearing messages shortcut on the Android beta. After downloading the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.25.11 update, some users were able to access the shortcut feature.

Business directory

Last month, the messaging platform had launched a yellow pages-style business directory in five countries. The feature was rolled out across Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico and Colombia.