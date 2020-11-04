Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, now offers free zone business start-up packages, starting from only AED 9450, to support entrepreneurs and SMEs during the global economic slowdown.
In line with Abu Dhabi Ports and the Government of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to promote businesses in the emirate, the relief package offers prospective KIZAD Free Zone customers savings of up to 36 per cent on new registrations and a waiver on the security deposit for any registrations.
Khalid Al Marzooqi, Director Commercial, said: “Small and Medium Enterprises are the backbone of any economy, and are a vital component of Abu Dhabi’s business landscape. As engines for growth and employment, SMEs are one of the main pillars of KIZAD’s business strategy.
“As one of the leading enablers of industry, it is our responsibility to provide businesses with the opportunities to be competitive in their respective markets. The SME relief packages we announced today are aligned with the UAE’s efforts to protect SMEs in the country from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”
SMEs are a crucial component of Abu Dhabi’s business landscape and one of the main pillars of the Ghadan 21 programme, which KIZAD adheres to. Approximately 98 per cent of all companies in Abu Dhabi are SMEs, which contribute 29 per cent of its GDP and 44% of its non-oil economy. KIZAD’s package is available in three tiers, the first providing up to 36 per cent savings on new registrations of three-years, 20 per cent savings for two-year registrations, and 15 per cent savings for one-year registrations.
Across all packages, customers will also benefit from having their security deposit waived.