London: Jaguar Land Rover has asked for a major support package to help it get through the coronavirus pandemic, Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.

The UK’s largest carmaker is in discussions with the government about a taxpayer support package and it has submitted the biggest bespoke loan request of the Covid-19 crisis to ministers in recent weeks, the news service said.

The request is understood to have been for temporary state funding of well over 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion), though an unidentified spokesman for the company said suggestions it was as much as 2 billion pounds were “inaccurate and speculative,” according to Sky.