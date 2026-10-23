Exclusive watch celebrates Lord Ram and Hanuman in opulent craftsmanship
Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co has unveiled an exclusive timepiece inspired by the Ramayana, featuring intricate miniature representations of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.
Priced at Rs 42.5 million (Dh1.8 million), the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition watch is restricted to just three pieces worldwide, making it one of the brand’s highly exclusive creations.
The company revealed the watch on its Instagram account on October 22, ahead of Diwali, with images and videos highlighting its elaborate design and detailed craftsmanship.
The timepiece is based on Jacob & Co’s Astronomia Solar collection, known for its three-dimensional displays and rotating celestial elements.
It features a vibrant blue dial with a mandala-inspired pattern. Miniature figures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman appear alongside a representation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated in January 2024.
A blue Earth rotates once every 60 seconds between the two figures, while a flying tourbillon adds another moving element to the display. At the centre, an orange Jacob-cut cubic zirconia represents the Sun.
The watch is housed in a 45.5mm 18-karat rose gold case and features a blue strap.
According to the manufacturer, the timepiece is powered by the hand-wound JCAM42 movement, comprising 295 components and providing a power reserve of 48 hours. The caseback carries a customised plate bearing the words “Jai Shri Ram”.
Indian luxury watch retailer Ethos has listed the Shri Ramchandra Limited Edition at Rs 42.5 million (Dh1.8 million). With only three pieces available worldwide, the watch combines high-end mechanical watchmaking with imagery drawn from Indian epic tradition.
The release also reflects the luxury watch industry's use of elaborate, sculptural designs to create highly exclusive collector's pieces.
Jacob & Co introduced the original Astronomia Solar concept in 2014 as the Astronomia Solar Zodiac. Its design draws inspiration from astronomical observatories, using rotating elements and colourful gemstones to represent celestial bodies.
The collection features a central Sun motif and rotating planetary elements, bringing a miniature mechanical universe to the wrist. The Shri Ramchandra edition adapts this three-dimensional approach to incorporate imagery associated with the Ramayana and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.