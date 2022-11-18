Electronics retail giant, Jacky’s, has over four decades of worldwide operations. From its humble beginnings in Hong Kong in 1970, Jacky’s Group of Companies has come a long way to become one of the leading international traders in electronics and general merchandise in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the Far East. Jacky’s ability to adapt to the needs of the changing times is an important factor that contributes to its success.
The company manifests its acumen and will to take vital decisions during critical occasions; its progression from wholesale to retail; the expansion from single to multiple retail outlets; acquisition of distributor rights for important international brands; entry at the right time into potential markets in the Gulf, Africa and Asian subcontinent; and the evolution of Jacky’s as a brand to reckon with.
Jacky’s Group of Companies was first established in Hong Kong in 1970 by Mr. Jacky Panjabi and his brother, the late Mr. Ishwardas Punjabi. The business started as a mail-order company and opened a branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 1985.
In 1988, Jacky’s Group established its retail arm by opening its first Jacky’s outlet in Al Nasser Square, Dubai. Over the years, the Group continued to expand and founded other subsidiaries, all operating in Dubai.
