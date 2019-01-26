Politicians in London are seemingly at an intractable impasse, and the U.K.’s failure to guarantee free-trade agreements with countries like South Korea, Turkey and Norway has left exporters and importers concerned they too will be cut adrift. About 11 per cent of Britain’s trade is currently covered by deals struck by the EU for its member states, ones the UK will have to replicate to maintain unencumbered exports and imports to and from more than 30 countries.