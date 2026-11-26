“More than half the population of the Middle East and North Africa is under 30, and in Saudi Arabia 85 percent of retail payments are already electronic. That makes the apps people use every day the most direct way to reach them with insurance,” said Raunak Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Igloo. “Democrance gives us a base, a team and insurer relationships in the region from day one, so we can grow embedded insurance and Igloo Tech Solutions side by side. Over the next three to five years, we expect embedded cover to become a standard part of how people in the region shop, borrow and pay.”