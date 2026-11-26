Igloo has facilitated over 2.2 billion policies through its partners' platforms since 2019
Full-stack insurtech company Igloo has acquired Democrance, a UAE-born and headquartered insurance technology company whose clients include insurers across EMEA and Asia, thereby entering the EMEA market, the company said on Thursday.
Democrance will operate as Democrance by Igloo, and co-founder Michele Grosso will continue to lead the business as CEO, the company said.
Democrance gives Igloo a base of operations in the Gulf from which to grow both its embedded insurance business and Igloo Tech Solutions across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The acquisition follows Igloo's entry into Turkey through its partnership with Sigortayeri earlier in October, and its acquisition of Thailand insurtech Eazy Digital in June.
The transaction also highlights the UAE's growing role as a hub for homegrown technology companies scaling internationally, with Democrance's journey reflecting the country's ambition to foster globally competitive businesses.
“Igloo’s acquisition of Democrance reflects international investors’ confidence in the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and the ability of businesses founded here to compete globally,” said Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia. “Through our support for Future100 companies at Investopia’s annual gathering, we help bring promising businesses to the attention of global investors and potential partners. We welcome this investment as an opportunity to build on Democrance’s achievements, with the UAE serving as a base for further innovation and international expansion.”
Igloo has facilitated more than 2.2 billion policies through its partners' platforms since 2019 and processes over 100 million a month.
From Dubai, Igloo will offer embedded insurance through e-commerce, consumer finance, digital banking and e-wallet platforms across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt initially, drawing on Democrance's relationships with local insurers to build and launch products.
The Gulf's insurance market presents significant opportunities for digital transformation and growth. In the UAE, gross written premiums reached Dh74.8 billion in 2025, an increase of 14.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Central Bank of the UAE.
“More than half the population of the Middle East and North Africa is under 30, and in Saudi Arabia 85 percent of retail payments are already electronic. That makes the apps people use every day the most direct way to reach them with insurance,” said Raunak Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Igloo. “Democrance gives us a base, a team and insurer relationships in the region from day one, so we can grow embedded insurance and Igloo Tech Solutions side by side. Over the next three to five years, we expect embedded cover to become a standard part of how people in the region shop, borrow and pay.”
“Our ambition from day one was to make insurance more accessible and inclusive through technology. Since then, we have evolved into a trusted technology partner for insurers across multiple markets, helping them modernise their distribution and operations. Joining forces with Igloo marks an exciting new chapter in that journey,” said Michele Grosso, Co-Founder and CEO of Democrance by Igloo.