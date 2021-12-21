Dubai: World Bazaar has announced the launch of UAE’s first luxury outdoor furniture experience centre aimed at residential and commercial spaces. Located in Umm Suqeim, the 14,000 square foot centre features extensive garden and patio furniture and accessories from 10 European designer brands.
Each collection “emulates relaxed luxury resort living”. “The launch of our immersive experience centre marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our business, enabling us to connect with our international client base,” said Randip Dhingra, founder, World Bazaar. The retail concept was launched in 2003 at New Delhi’s high-end luxury furniture market.
World Bazaar UAE will help customers visualize the space in real-time negating any use of renders or 3D modeling. The goal is to “help in formulating residential and commercial furnishing solutions to maximize collaboration, creativity, flexibility, and promoting innovative ideas,” said the company in a statement.